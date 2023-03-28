Armenia parliament speaker: We expect practical steps through implementation of punitive measures against Azerbaijan

The delegation led by the speaker of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA), Alen Simonyan, on Tuesday met with the President of the German Bundestag (Parliament), Barbel Bas, within the framework of its working visit to Germany.

After the private conversation of the heads of parliaments Alen Simonyan and Barbel Bas took a tour in the Bundestag, after which the meeting in extended format took place.

At the meeting the stable development of the friendly relations of the two countries and the deepening of inter-parliamentary cooperation were highlighted, stating the importance of parliamentary multi-layer cooperation and the deputies’ mutual visits between the National Assembly and the Bundestag.

The RA NA President noted that Armenia greatly emphasized the application of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and the appreciates the support of Germany in this issue.

Presenting the post-war situation and speaking about the necessity of urgently solving the security issues in the region, the RA NA President noted that most people miss no less devastating developments around Armenia and the Armenian-populated Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in the South Caucasus.

At the request of the Bundestag colleague, Alen Simonyan presented in detail the Lachin Corridor, the danger threatening 120,000 Artsakh people being under blockade and the humanitarian multi-layered problems.

He noted that Azerbaijan, continuing the policy of ethnic cleansing, creating unbearable conditions, instigates the Armenian population to forced displacement before the whole world.

The RA NA President reminded the President of the German Bundestag that on February 22, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) made a decision with legal mandatory force on taking urgent measure against Azerbaijan, obligating Azerbaijan to undertake all necessary means for ensuring the unimpeded movement of persons, transport means and cargos through the Lachin Corridor.

“We expect from our German colleagues to undertake practical steps, for ensuring the immediate implementation of the Court decision by Azerbaijan through the implementation of punitive measures against Azerbaijan,” he stressed.

He added that Armenia welcomes the efforts of the German side aimed at peace in the region, thanking the Government of Germany for supporting the decision of deploying the EU long-term monitoring mission in Armenia.

The sides discussed the opportunities of active cooperation in the parliamentarism, parliamentary diplomacy and democracy.

Regarding the turbulent situation containing threat against peace, the sides documented the need of long-term peace. The Head of the Bundestag thanked the RA NA President for comprehensive information, direct and open conversation on the region, Armenia and the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh, noting that within the framework of her powers she is ready to make efforts for promoting to rectify the situation and to strengthen the democratic values. She added that that wars are human evil, and first of all break destinies, causing pain and suffering, which is an admissible and rejectable by the civilized mankind.

At the end of the meeting, the RA NA President invited the German colleague to Armenia on an official visit.