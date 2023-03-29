News
Wednesday
March 29
Russia MFA hopes issues with Armenia related to CSTO will be resolved constructively
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

All issues of Armenia's cooperation with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) should be resolved in a constructive way, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin. In an interview with RTVI, he expressed hope that the talks about Armenia's possible exit from the CSTO will stop soon.

"We hope that harmful discussions about who leaves from where will stop and all issues of interaction with Yerevan within the framework of the CSTO, including the deployment of the organization's monitoring mission in the territory of Armenia, will be resolved in a constructive and mutually beneficial way," said Galuzin.

He emphasized that Moscow and Yerevan are constantly communicating on the CSTO issue.

According to the deputy FM, the Russian side confirms its readiness to implement the plans to deploy a CSTO mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border—and based on the interests of ensuring Armenia's security.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
