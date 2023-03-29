5 detained in connection with fight involving public official at Yerevan music club

Armenia Food Safety Inspectorate to Rosselkhoznadzor: No food safety problem has been found

Iran FM: Tension in Caucasus can be settled within ‘3+3’ format

More than 50 police officers injured during Paris protests against France pension reforms

Armenia Security Council chief: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Karabakh, Lachin Corridor

Israel, Azerbaijan FMs agree to ‘act together against Iran’

Pashinyan: We can’t turn blind eye on what’s happening in Karabakh but remain committed to peace process with Azerbaijan

Tigran Khachatryan, Andrea Wiktorin discuss programs being implemented in Armenia with EU assistance

First ‘Potterphone’ in world: Redmi Note 12 Turbo Harry Potter Edition in Harry Potter style is introduced

NIH researchers discover new autoinflammatory disease - LAVLI

Russia MFA hopes issues with Armenia related to CSTO will be resolved constructively

Red Cross representatives last visit Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan in early March

Yerevan to host first international conference of hospitality, tourism industry leaders

Photo ‘traps’ of Armenia’s Khosrov Forest State Reserve ‘capture’ Neo the leopard again (PHOTOS)

Rosselkhoznadzor to study restriction of supply of dairy products from Armenia to Russia

Russia to cancel international roaming with Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan by 2025?

Alibaba to be divided into 6 independent business groups each of which to go to stock market

Armenia parliament speaker in Germany: It is no longer safe for us in our region

Armenia parliament committee to debate on matter of nominating ombudsperson candidate

Newspaper: Constitutional Court decision to join Rome Statute becomes scourge for Armenia ruling force

Apple introduces Pay Later service: Who can use it?

Miami Open: Alcaraz, Khachanov are in quarterfinals

Brueghel the Younger painting found behind door expected to sell for up to €800,000 at auction

Toyota gives US man new Highlander after hurricane destroys his old car

Germany lose to Belgium in Cologne (VIDEO)

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Turkey lose to Croatia, match results of the day (VIDEO)

Karabakh’s Shushi region villages cut off from capital Stepanakert

Armenia deputy PM briefs Spain envoy on situation in Karabakh due to Azerbaijan blockage of Lachin corridor

Oil, oil products’, natural and liquefied gas imports to Armenia increase

Armenia’s Pashinyan to attend 2nd Summit for Democracy organized by Biden

Alexis Ohanian speaks on special marriage to Serena Williams, Barack Obama's advice on raising their daughter

Armenia high-tech minister, US envoy discuss steps towards development of space technology, 5G network

To stay competitive digital transformation of companies has no alternative – Hovhannes Toroyan

Amnesty International: Disproportionate force used on demonstrations, freedom of expression curtailed in Armenia

Armenia ruling force nominates Anahit Manasyan for position of ombudsperson

Converse Bank's bonds have been listed on Armenian Stock Exchange

Steam to end Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1 support as of January 1, 2024

Mirzoyan: Azerbaijan actions do not contribute to Armenia efforts to establish lasting peace in region

ArmenՅԱՆs: Karine Petrosyan on working with Gucci, L'Oreal, other major brands, cooperation with Netflix and being a single mom

Armenia parliament speaker: We expect practical steps through implementation of punitive measures against Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan president continues vulgar attitude towards France, calls OSCE Minsk Group ‘former’

Economist: Armenia exports to other EAEU countries increased about 10 times since establishment of this union

Ashot Tavadyan: EAEU has created additional opportunities for Armenia to receive preferential loans

Scientists seek way to 3D print energy storage devices from materials on hand on Moon

San Francisco Armenian community plans to dig up 90-year-old time capsule

Armenia Constitutional Court publicizes Rome Statute case decision text

Economist: Positive trends in Armenia can continue in case of balanced, targeted economic policy

Azerbaijan assistant coach tugs Karabakh flag, tries to hit an Armenian during Sweden vs. Azerbaijan football game

Manaseryan: Ruble devaluation may lead to reduction in goods’ exports from Armenia to Russia market

Artsakh MFA: Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement must be discussed in internationally established talks’ format

State Department: Washington worried about Azerbaijan army positions’ advancement in Karabakh

Forbes: 10 reasons to visit Armenia (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan army conducts tank exercises

4 technologies that will be actively used in construction industry in future

14 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, 11 others return

At least 20 killed in Saudi Arabia bus accident

Canada FM calls on Azerbaijan to reopen Lachin corridor

Apple releases iOS 16.4 update: What new features does it have? Which iPhones can it be installed on?

Newspaper: People in Karabakh believe that Pashinyan is trying to insure his power by closing last road with Armenia

Armenia parliament opposition factions nominate Edgar Ghazaryan for post of Ombudsman

Armenia vs. Cyprus, other friendlies of the day

Updated Hyundai Sonata Sedan is introduced

Euro 2024 qualifiers: France, Netherlands win, Azerbaijan lose 0-5 (VIDEO)

Biden reaffirms US support for sustainable peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan

President of Artsakh chaired an extended extraordinary session of the Security Council

Sputnik Armenia: MFA not disclosing mechanism of contact regarding peace treaty with Azerbaijan

In digital transformation journey it is crucial to protect your team from the fear of failure: Maxim Mikhalyov

Ion Ceban briefs Gnel Sanosyan on their management model of Chisinau, city plans (PHOTOS)

Russia MFA considers Armenia's plans to join Rome Statute unacceptable

Cloud technologies: What are their advantages and how can you save on them?

Statement condemning Lachin corridor blockade adopted in Albania

FM, Czech Rep. MFA representative discuss Armenia-EU cooperation

Baku demands from UNESCO to find traces of ‘Azerbaijani culture’ that never existed in Armenia

Ambassador to opposition MPs: US is ready to support Armenia's democratic trajectory

Channel 12: Demonstrators break into Israel parliament building

Stepanakert: Azerbaijan seeks creating ‘safari park’ in Karabakh by expelling Armenians

Armenia economic activity index increases by 10.9%, inflation at 8% in January-February

Forbes presents 14 great artificial intelligence tools. Armenian Picsart is also among them

Armenia minister, Denmark envoy discuss cooperation in technology sector between two countries (PHOTOS)

Babayan: Azerbaijan’s attempts to ‘suffocate’ Karabakh are accompanied by international community’s complete inaction

Azerbaijanis shoot at Karabakh civilians working in Martakert town pomegranate orchard, agricultural work stopped

6 killed in Kabul explosion

Famous endovascular surgeon Bagrat Alekyan to join 6th International Medical Congress of Armenia as a plenary speaker

OneWeb to launch its satellite internet worldwide this year

EU Special Representative for South Caucasus to head for Azerbaijan again

Azerbaijan again invites Karabakh representatives to ‘meeting’ through mass media

Apple to release updated AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C connector: When will it go on sale?

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army tries to advance in Stepanakert-Lisagor sector

Karabakh MP: Russian peacekeepers continue negotiations to have Azerbaijanis return to their initial positions

Arab countries warn against rising Islamophobia following Quran burning in Denmark

EU calls on Belarus not to deploy Russia nuclear weapons on its territory

Playbill: Where to go in Yerevan this week?

Solana Mobile introduces Saga premium Android smartphone for web3 enthusiasts

GRECO positively assesses Armenia achievements in corruption prevention

Rosa Linn's track 'Snap' sets records

Preliminary results of snap elections in Armenia’s Sisian, Ani communities: Ruling party wins