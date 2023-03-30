News
Armenia, Greece sign new military cooperation program
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia has signed a new program of military cooperation with Greece, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the official Facebook page of the Armenian embassy in Greece.

The 2023 Greece-Armenia military cooperation program was signed by Levon Ayvazyan, Head of the General Department of Defense Policy and International Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, and Vasileios Tsamis, Head of International Organizations Section of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff.

This new military cooperation program includes 21 actions, 15 of which will take place in Greece, and 6—in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
