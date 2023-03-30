Azerbaijan army units fortifying near Tegh village of Armenia

Artur Grigoryan, the chairman of "National Control System" NGO and reserve army officer, posted a video from the vicinity of Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province, showing how the Azerbaijani army units are fortifying there.
"All the military equipment in the video is Azerbaijani. These are the territories newly occupied in Tegh community by Azerbaijanis," Grigoryan wrote as attachment to this video.
Earlier, the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia reported that the Azerbaijani side, without waiting for pre-arranged adjustments, started positioning and carrying out engineering work in some places near Tegh village.
“According to the calculations of the Armenian side, there are five such points where the Azerbaijani side is deployed 100 to 300 meters further from the border. It has now been agreed that cartographers from both sides will correct the situation. The Armenian side approaches the situation with the logic of not allowing escalation [of tension],” the NSS had added.