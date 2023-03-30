News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
March 31
USD
388.48
EUR
422.28
RUB
5.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
March 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.48
EUR
422.28
RUB
5.02
Show news feed
Azerbaijan army units fortifying near Tegh village of Armenia
Azerbaijan army units fortifying near Tegh village of Armenia
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Artur Grigoryan, the chairman of "National Control System" NGO and reserve army officer, posted a video from the vicinity of Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province, showing how the Azerbaijani army units are fortifying there.

"All the military equipment in the video is Azerbaijani. These are the territories newly occupied in Tegh community by Azerbaijanis," Grigoryan wrote as attachment to this video.

Earlier, the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia reported that the Azerbaijani side, without waiting for pre-arranged adjustments, started positioning and carrying out engineering work in some places near Tegh village.

“According to the calculations of the Armenian side, there are five such points where the Azerbaijani side is deployed 100 to 300 meters further from the border. It has now been agreed that cartographers from both sides will correct the situation. The Armenian side approaches the situation with the logic of not allowing escalation [of tension],” the NSS had added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
France official to Armenia PM: We understand very well how important Syunik is for Armenia territory integrity
“It was very important for us to go to Syunik Province itself and be the first French local authorities to establish collaboration with the province,” said Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France…
 Pashinyan to Wauquiez: We should not deviate from Armenia development agenda for single moment
The Armenian PM received the president of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France…
 Yury Shuvalov: CSTO ready to send mission to Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in interest of Armenia security
And to provide other means of assistance, added the spokesperson of the CSTO Secretariat…
 Head of EU monitoring mission in Armenia: We can’t intervene, we only have binoculars and cameras
Markus Ritter was asked by DW what they can do if Azerbaijan attacks Armenia…
 Armenia parliament opposition leader: Azerbaijanis will not withdraw their troops through negotiations
The incumbent Armenian authorities do not know the situation and cannot determine the priorities in the created situation, Seyran Ohanyan said…
 Situation in Karabakh remains tense, CSTO chief says
And there is a risk of destabilization in the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Tasmagambetov added…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos