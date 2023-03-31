News
Situation in Karabakh remains tense, CSTO chief says
Situation in Karabakh remains tense, CSTO chief says
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and Afghanistan remains tense, and there is a risk of destabilization in the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the latter’s Secretary General, Imangali Tasmagambetov, said, Interfax reported.

"The tension in the Caucasus region is maintained as a result of the long-standing disagreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Tasmagambetov said at Friday’s extended meeting of the CSTO Secretariat and the leadership of the joint headquarters.

According to him, due to the risks related to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the situation is fraught with major destabilization.

He emphasized that permanent work is being carried out within the CSTO toward improving the mechanism for dealing with existing and newly emerging challenges and threats.

To note, Armenia also is a member in the CSTO.
