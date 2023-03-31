Armenia parliament opposition leader: Azerbaijanis will not withdraw their troops through negotiations

The incumbent Armenian authorities do not know the situation and cannot determine the priorities in the created situation. Seyran Ohanyan, head of the opposition "Armenia" Faction of the National Assembly (NA) and former defense minister of Armenia, told this to reporters in the NA Friday, reflecting on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement that there was no positional changes, whereas later the National Security Service admitting that the Azerbaijani army units had indeed advanced.
"This is not a new thing, there have always been contradictions, contradictory actions in the statements of Armenia’s authorities. Within the framework of the arrangements, a new road had to be planned, built; moreover, by advancing the concept of a ‘corridor’ because a corridor includes not only roads, but also a [natural] gas pipeline, power lines, means of communication. We see that Azerbaijan quickly built its road, while the Armenian side has not built the alternative road fully. They say that the road would be opened on April 1. In that case, why did it allow? What are the arrangements with [Azerbaijani president] Aliyev? Once again, Aliyev violates the arrangements," said Ohanyan.
The former defense minister of Armenia added that he has no hope that the country can have those territories returned through negotiations.
"When you see that your authorities constantly make mistakes, constantly allow the adversary to advance, this suggests that they either do not realize [it] or have such arrangements. It will not work to pin hopes on the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem that they might withdraw through negotiations," added Ohanyan.