France official to Armenia PM: We understand very well how important Syunik is for Armenia territory integrity
France official to Armenia PM: We understand very well how important Syunik is for Armenia territory integrity
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


It was very important for us to go to Syunik Province itself and be the first French local authorities to establish collaboration with the province. Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France who was on a two-day visit to Syunik Province, stated this during Friday’s meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia.

In his remarks Wauquiez stated as follows:

"Thank you very much, Mr. Prime Minister.

“This is the second time we are meeting, and I have the greatest respect for everything you are doing for Armenia in this very difficult period. Last time I was very impressed with your strength and your will to move forward with very specific plans.

“You are asking about my impressions from this visit. First of all, I want to say that it was very important for us to go to Syunik Province itself and be the first French local authorities to establish collaboration with the province because we understand very well how important Syunik is for the integrity of the territory of Armenia."

The parties emphasized the consistent efforts of the international community towards stability and peace in the region.

Also, the interlocutors discussed the prospects for the development of multi-sector interaction and the expansion of trade and economic ties. In this regard, the signing of the Cooperation Agreement between Syunik Province and the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region on Wednesday was highlighted.

The PM noted that the Armenian government consistently continues the policy of balanced territorial development, and in this regard, the strengthening of decentralized cooperation with France, the exchange of experience between the regions of the two countries is very important. Pashinyan reflected also on the reform agenda of the Armenian government and the measures being implemented to improve the investment climate of Armenia.

Laurent Wauquiez, in turn, thanked for the information, noting that French companies are interested in doing business in Armenia.

In addition, views were exchanged on the chances of joint projects in agriculture, health care, education, infrastructure, and renewable energy.
