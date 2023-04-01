Russia State Duma faction leader: Humanitarian bloc is basis for development of allied relations with Armenia

An expert roundtable discussion, entitled "New forms of diplomacy: National strategies of using ‘soft power’ in foreign policy," was held Saturday in Yerevan. The event brought together Armenian and Russian analysts and diplomats.
Leonid Slutsky, Head of the RLDP Faction and Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs of the Russian State Duma, addressed the participants of the discussion with a message.
"The change of historical eras requires expanding the tools of practical diplomacy, actively searching for non-military ways of protecting national interests. The humanitarian bloc has always been in the center of attention of both countries, our republics have established close ties in this regard since Soviet times. This is also the basis for the development of military and political relations," said the Russian MP.
Also, Slutsky emphasized the role of Armenian-Russian allied and friendly relations, and stressed the link and trust between the two countries.
The Russian lawmaker expressed hope that such events will become systemic and turn into another “brick” in the “construction” of Armenian-Russian relations.