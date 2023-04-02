Polish MPs visit Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

The Republic of Poland condemns what happened to the Armenian people: this should be a lesson for all of us, said the head of the Armenia-Poland Friendship Group of the Parliament of Poland, Radosław Fogiel, National Assembly of Armenia reported.
On April 2, the delegation led by Fogiel and accompanied by the head of the Armenia-Poland Parliamentary Friendship Group of the National Assembly of RA Arusyak Julhakyan, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.
Members of the delegation laid a wreath and flowers at the eternal flame in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.
They also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum and Institute, got acquainted with the evidence of the crime and the exhibits.