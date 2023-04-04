News
Bloomberg: NATO chief calls on allies to donate €500M to Ukraine annually
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is pressing allies to pitch in a total of €500 million a year to help Ukraine with non-lethal aid and other long-term support, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported.

The head of this military alliance wants allies to boost contributions to a fund for NATO’s comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine, which includes short-term aid like fuel, protective equipment and anti-drone systems used to counter “Russia’s invasion,” said the people who asked not to be named on a confidential issue

The package is aimed also at providing long-term support to Ukraine to modernize its armed forces and bring them into line with NATO interoperability standards. Many details of the project are still under development.

Although the aid is intended to be humanitarian, helping Ukraine meet NATO standards could also help ensure supplies of modern weapons to allies during the war as allies run out of Soviet-era ammunition.

 The NATO spokesperson did not comment on the topic.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Stoltenberg noted that the bloc's foreign ministers plan to reach an agreement to begin work on the development of a multi-year plan to help Ukraine within the framework of a two-day meeting planned for Tuesday in Brussels.
