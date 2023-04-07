Blinken: China must convince Russia to return occupied territories of Ukraine

The peace ideas that the Chinese put on the table, some of them are positive. Indeed. They reflect things that China has said for a long time and that many of us have said for a long time. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this in an interview with Euronews.

"China's focus should be on convincing Russia to actually respect Ukraine's sovereignty and to give back the territory that it seized by force in violation of the United Nations charter, in violation of Ukraine's sovereignty.

"I think China's also trying to have it both ways. It wants to be seen as trying to advance peace and at the same time, it continues to support Russia in different ways, rhetorically making its case in international institutions, advancing Russian propaganda about the aggression. And as we've said some weeks ago, even considering providing Russia with lethal assistance,” said the US Secretary of State.