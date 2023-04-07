News
22 decisions on customs domain signed at Customs Union meeting in Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

On Thursday and Friday, the 41st meeting of the joint collegium of the customs services of the member states of the Customs Union was held in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. The event brought together the delegations from the customs services of Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, led by the heads of these services, as well as the delegation of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

During the meeting, 22 decisions were signed, which refer to various domains of customs affairs within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the information and public relations department of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The 2023 work programs and lists of activities of the joint collegium and its affiliated working groups were also approved.

Also, a decision was made to hold the next—42nd—meeting of the joint collegium of customs services of the member states of the Customs Union in Belarus.
