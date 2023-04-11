Peskov calls information about Egypt president's covert shipment of rockets to Russia ‘sensational lie’

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian President, commented on the information that appeared in the American media that Egypt allegedly planned to secretly send up to 40,000 rockets to Russia.

The representative of the Kremlin dismissed these reports, calling them a "sensational lie."

"It's like another sensational fake news, which is a lot now, and that's how such reports should be treated," Peskov said.

The Washington Post had reported, citing a leaked US intelligence document, that Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi recently ordered subordinates to produce up to 40,000 rockets to be covertly shipped to Russia.