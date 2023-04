According to the information of Haykakan Zhamanak newspaper of Armenia, Special Army Corps commander Armen Gyozalyan is among the wounded from the Armenian side as a result of Tuesday’s skirmish at the border area of Tegh village of Syunik Province, and due to another provocation by the Azerbaijani side.

Gyozalyan is currently undergoing surgery.

This paper reported earlier that the Armenian side has three casualties as a result of this Azerbaijani provocation.