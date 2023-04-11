Video shows how Azerbaijani soldiers approach and open fire at Armenian soldiers

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense has published a video footage that shows how Azerbaijani soldiers approach and then open fire at the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Armenia who were carrying out engineering works in the vicinities of Tegh village in Syunik province.

Earlier the ministry said that four Armenian soldiers were killed and six others wounded because of the Azerbaijani provocation on Tuesday. The ministry also said the Azerbaijani side in turn had many casualties and wounded.

According to Armenia’s Ministry of Defense, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces also used mortars.

As of 8:30 p.m., the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.