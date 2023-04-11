News
Video shows how Azerbaijani soldiers approach and open fire at Armenian soldiers
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents


Armenia’s Ministry of Defense has published a video footage that shows how Azerbaijani soldiers approach and then open fire at the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Armenia who were carrying out engineering works in the vicinities of Tegh village in Syunik province.

Earlier the ministry said that four Armenian soldiers were killed and six others wounded because of the Azerbaijani provocation on Tuesday. The ministry also said the Azerbaijani side in turn had many casualties and wounded.

According to Armenia’s Ministry of Defense, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces also used mortars.

As of 8:30 p.m., the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
RA MOD announces names of soldiers killed by Azerbaijani Armed Forces
Armenia’s Ministry of Defense has announced the names of the four soldiers killed because of a provocation by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in Syunik province on Tuesday...
 As of 10:15 p.m., the situation on the frontline is relatively stable. RA Ministry of Defense
The ministry also said that in case of any changes it would issue a statement...
 The destruction of Artsakh and Syunik is a key issue for Turkey and Azerbaijan. David Babayan
The actions of Azerbaijan and its supporting Turkey are quite predictable...
 Azerbaijan’s provocation is another encroachment on the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia. MFA
These aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani side have been carried out despite the readiness to resolve the existing problems through constructive negotiations expressed by the Armenian side earlier...
 The reason for Azerbaijan's aggression is not being sanctioned by the international community. Edmon Marukyan
Azerbaijan continues unprovoked unjustified...
 Four Armenian soldiers killed, six wounded because of Azerbaijani provocation. MOD
Four Armenian soldiers have been killed and six others wounded because of the Azerbaijani …
