Legal entity from Armenia on list of those subject to US export restrictions
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The US has imposed export restrictions on 28 legal entities from ten countries, including ten from Russia and Armenia, RIA Novosti reports, citing the US Department of Commerce.

It is noted that companies from China, Malta, Singapore, Spain, Syria, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan are also on this blacklist.

In many cases, these restrictions are due to attempts to circumvent alleged export control measures to purchase products of American origin to assist Russia's armed forces and/or military-industrial complex.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
