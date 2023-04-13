Azerbaijani who crossed border into Armenia is caught by locals, found in Achanan village territory

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s information, local residents have found the Azerbaijani who had crossed the border of Armenia three days ago.

We learned that the Azerbaijani was found in an area three kilometers from Achanan village of Syunik Province.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, on Monday between 1am and 2am, a serviceman of the armed forces of Azerbaijan was found and detained in the territory of Armenia. There was another soldier with him, and the search for him continued for three days.

Azerbaijani media, citing the MOD of that country, had reported the disappearance of two Azerbaijani servicemen. It was said that they had gotten lost in the direction of Nakhichevan due to bad weather and low visibility.

These Azerbaijanis were in Bnunis village of Syunik Province, and they had knocked on the door of a local resident’s house. The first detained Azerbaijani was found in Ashotavan village.

Local residents told that these Azerbaijanis had knocked on the door of a local resident’s house for a long time, the landlady had opened the door, seen masked soldiers, closed the door, and called the police. The Azerbaijani, who was caught by the locals, was in civilian clothes.

Bununis and Ashotavan villages are quite far, about 20km away, from the Azerbaijani positions,.

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan had stated in parliament Wednesday that according to the information they have, the second Azerbaijani soldier had said in the border village not long after crossing the border that he had regretted it and wanted to return.