Armenia Security Council chief: Azerbaijan is preparing for military escalation
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The incident took place near the village of Tegh because Azerbaijan made a provocation on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. In the video, it can be seen that when the vehicle of the Azerbaijanis enters the sovereign territory of Armenia, it approaches the Armenian soldiers, a flight begins, then the Azerbaijanis shoot first, and the escalation of tension takes place precisely because of this. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, stated this in an interview to Civilnet, referring to the remark that many people say that the aforesaid incident and the resultant casualties could have been avoided.

"In recent times, almost everyone is talking that Azerbaijan is preparing for a possible military escalation and this incident should be viewed in that very logic. Azerbaijan did this as a plan. In recent times, the whole propaganda of Azerbaijan talks about possible [military] escalation. Various international periodicals also talk about it, referring to intelligence data. In general, Azerbaijan is preparing, and this incident happened in the logic of that preparatory work; that is, this is a part of the possible [military] escalation plan being prepared by Azerbaijan," Grigoryan said.

Also, he claimed that the Azerbaijani side’s casualties in the incident near Tegh village are more than officially declared.

"The video cameras that were filming, there is certain information there from which one can make an assumption, the assessment is being done, I believe we will have final information," stressed the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.
