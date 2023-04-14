Armenia ruling force MP to Zakharova: If we hadn't fought, given casualties, Russia MFA could call as much as it wants

I do not doubt the words of Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, that they participated in some format. But the Armenian armed forces fought. If we hadn’t fought, given casualties, the Russian foreign ministry could have made calls right and left as much as it wants. Andranik Kocharyan, a member of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and chair of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security, stated this in the NA on Friday.
"Ms. Zakharova had also said that the actions with the direct participation of the Russian Federation have been stopped. I do not doubt what Ms. Zakharova said, that they participated in some format. But the Armenian armed forces fought. If we had not fought, given casualties, the Russian foreign ministry could have made calls right and left as much as it wants, it would not have led to the solution of the problem. And the problem was resolved exclusively as a result of the brave actions of our armed forces and our military," said Kocharyan.
And commenting Zakharova's question as to why Armenia would participate in NATO military exercises, “Civil Contract” Faction MP Artur Hovhannisyan stated: "The Republic of Armenia is moving forward in Armenia’s state interests and is doing everything to increase the combat readiness of its armed forces, and so it will continue. The Republic of Armenia continues warm, friendly relations with its strategic partner, Russia. It continues its warm relations with our partners from other countries as well."