IMF and World Bank unable to reach agreement on communiqué

The communiqué on the spring session results of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) failed to be adopted due to disagreements over the situation surrounding Ukraine. This was announced on Friday by the chairman of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), Spanish Deputy PM Nadia Calviño. The committee is the governing body of IMF.
“We have tried our best to reach a communiqué. Unfortunately, this has not been possible. Russia’s war against Ukraine continues to inflict economic and humanitarian losses for the global economy”, Calviño said. “Unfortunately, there has been no unanimity around the Bali language on the war that was agreed by the G‑20 leaders,” she added.