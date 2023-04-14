News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
April 15
USD
388.2
EUR
429.19
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
April 15
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.2
EUR
429.19
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
IMF and World Bank unable to reach agreement on communiqué
IMF and World Bank unable to reach agreement on communiqué
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The communiqué on the spring session results of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) failed to be adopted due to disagreements over the situation surrounding Ukraine. This was announced on Friday by the chairman of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), Spanish Deputy PM Nadia Calviño. The committee is the governing body of IMF.

“We have tried our best to reach a communiqué. Unfortunately, this has not been possible. Russia’s war against Ukraine continues to inflict economic and humanitarian losses for the global economy”, Calviño said. “Unfortunately, there has been no unanimity around the Bali language on the war that was agreed by the G‑20 leaders,” she added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Legal entity from Armenia on list of those subject to US export restrictions
The US has imposed export restrictions on 28 legal entities from ten countries…
 Peskov calls information about Egypt president's covert shipment of rockets to Russia ‘sensational lie’
The Russian presidential press secretary…
 The Washington Post: Egypt planned to secretly send up to 40,000 rockets to Russia, leaked US document says
President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi recently ordered subordinates to…
 Russia airspace to be closed for flights to Europe until 2029, Eurocontrol announces
The European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation...
 Russia emergency service: UAV falls in Belgorod city airport territory on Monday
The respective services are investigating the circumstances of this incident…
 CNN: US wiretaps Zelenskyy telephone conversations
Due to leaked Pentagon data, a document has been publicized that proves that...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos