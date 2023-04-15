Dozens of Tegh families in difficult social situation

As a result of the invasion and illegal presence of Azerbaijani armed servicemen in Armenia, dozens of families of Syunik's Tegh Municipality found themselves in a difficult social situation. Arman Tatoyan, former Republic of Armenia Human Rights Defender, director of Tatoyan Foundation, wrote on his Facebook.
"Behind every corner of our Motherland is human destiny, parental home and family.
As a result of the invasion and illegal presence of Azerbaijani armed servicemen in Armenia, families of Syunik Tegh community found themselves in a difficult social situation. People are deprived of their lawful pastures, the opportunity to earn a family income. About 4 dozen families have certificates of ownership, but cannot even come close to their lands,” Tatoyan said.
“I continue to insist that the demands to remove them and provide a security zone for the protection of the civilian population are absolutely justified," he added.