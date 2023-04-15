News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
April 15
USD
388.2
EUR
429.19
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
April 15
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.2
EUR
429.19
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
Dozens of Tegh families in difficult social situation
Dozens of Tegh families in difficult social situation
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society, Incidents

As a result of the invasion and illegal presence of Azerbaijani armed servicemen in Armenia, dozens of families of Syunik's Tegh Municipality found themselves in a difficult social situation. Arman Tatoyan, former Republic of Armenia Human Rights Defender, director of Tatoyan Foundation, wrote on his Facebook.

"Behind every corner of our Motherland is human destiny, parental home and family.

As a result of the invasion and illegal presence of Azerbaijani armed servicemen in Armenia, families of Syunik Tegh community found themselves in a difficult social situation. People are deprived of their lawful pastures, the opportunity to earn a family income. About 4 dozen families have certificates of ownership, but cannot even come close to their lands,” Tatoyan said.

“I continue to insist that the demands to remove them and provide a security zone for the protection of the civilian population are absolutely justified," he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijani Armed Forces open fire at Sotk Gold Mine
Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Sotk Gold Mine…
 The newly appointed Human Rights Defender conducted fact-finding activities in Tegh village
Residents are deprived of the opportunity to engage in agriculture and animal husbandry...
 Matviyenko: Russia hopes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty will be signed soon as possible
The chairperson of the Russian Federation Council stated...
 Armenia, Russia FMs discuss matter of Yerevan-Baku relations’ normalization
Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov met in Samarkand, Uzbekistan…
 Armenian legislature speaker: We call on international community to clearly condemn Azerbaijan aggressive actions
Alen Simonyan addressed at the plenary session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly…
 Armenia official: I wouldn't call this a vector change, I would call it a search for certain security guarantees
After the 2018 revolution, Armenia announced that it will not make any changes in its foreign policy….
Most
Read Viewed
Photos