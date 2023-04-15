Ukraine preparing a counteroffensive

The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could kick off in the near future and will ultimately allow to regain all Ukrainian territories within the 1991 borders. This was stated by the Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a briefing in Washington DC, Ukrinform informs.
“Ukraine is a sovereign European state with its international borders that have been internationally recognized back in 1991. We never had and do not have any territorial disputes with Russia,” he said.
It is worth noting that the Ukrainian PM's visit to Washington takes place against the background of an intelligence leak, which included alleged assessments of the U.S. DoD concerning the situation in Ukraine.