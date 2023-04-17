MOD: Armenia soldier who was in critical condition due to Azerbaijan provocation is now in severe condition

There is a positive progress in the treatment of the six Armenian soldiers who were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation on April 11. Aram Torosyan, press secretary of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
"The condition of the serviceman who was initially in critical condition is already assessed as severe; he is planned to be transferred to the ward in the coming days," said Torosyan.
On April 11, an Azerbaijani provocation took place near Tegh border village of Armenia’s Syunik Province. A group of Azerbaijani soldiers approached—with a vehicle—the Armenian servicemen carrying out engineering work, and opened fire at these servicemen. As a result, the Armenian side has four casualties and six wounded.