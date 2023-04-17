News
Public criminal prosecution launched against Azerbaijanis who crossed into Armenia, they are arrested
Public criminal prosecution launched against Azerbaijanis who crossed into Armenia, they are arrested
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The prosecutor in charge of the criminal proceedings launched at the National Security Service of Armenia has granted the request of the investigator conducting the proceedings.

Accordingly decisions were made to launch a public criminal prosecution against Azerbaijani citizens Agshin Babirov and Huseyin Akhundov on charges of illegal crossing of the Armenian state border by a group of persons by prior agreement, and illegal possession and transportation of firearms across the Armenian state border, the prosecutor's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that.

And according to the decision of a Yerevan Court, arrest was chosen as a preventive measure against the accused.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
