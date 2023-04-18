Armenia PM: If region ‘explodes’ again, it could become problem for Russia and West, at least in terms of energy

If our region “explodes” again, it could become a problem for both Russia and the West, at least in terms of energy, with other consequences arising from energy. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this on Tuesday, while presenting the report on the implementation and results of the 2022 program of the 2021-2026 program of the Armenian government at the special session of the National Assembly of Armenia.

"Of course, peace depends on us, on our positions as well. And it is my sincere desire to do everything possible to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan as soon as possible. I believe such a development is possible, but a number of issues must be faced for it.

"The peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan will become realistic if the two countries recognize each other's territorial integrity and commit to not submitting territorial claims to each other today and ever. Actually, we have agreed on this with the president of Azerbaijan, in Prague and Sochi.

"I want to reaffirm that Armenia fully recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and we expect that Azerbaijan will do the same by recognizing the entire territory of the Armenian SSR as the Republic of Armenia," said the Armenian premier.

He emphasized that the Armenian side proposed that the maps of the Armenian and Azerbaijan SSRs prepared and approved by the USSR be attached to the aforesaid peace treaty as a basis for the territorial integrity of the two countries.