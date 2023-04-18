Armenia's Pashinyan: New war may break out day after signing peace treaty if no international mechanisms formed

There is a nuance that has been very urgent in the last 16 years, but we have not addressed it. The problem is that we reflected on the future of Nagorno-Karabakh, but it was important and it is important to reflect also on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh at any moment during the conflict. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this on Tuesday, while presenting the report on the implementation and results of the 2022 program of the 2021-2026 program of the Armenian government at the special session of the National Assembly of Armenia.

"The principles of self-determination and territorial integrity have been placed side by side throughout the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In this context, the right to self-determination means that you are putting a matter of the conditional status of a beneficiary of the right to self-determination to be reviewed. It theoretically means a) to review and change the status, b) to review and not change, or to review and make A+B or A-B status. Without specifying status A, which you want to develop and turn into status B, there can be no talk of future status; that is, of self-determination. If you raise the question of self-determination, then you are part of something. Now we ourselves have created this negotiation, political reality with our own hands; we not only created [it], but also cemented it. But after that we said that we want B status for Nagorno-Karabakh, but we never accepted A status. With this, we have deceived ourselves and the people of Nagorno-Karabakh," said the Armenian PM.

He noted that it is very important to form international mechanisms guaranteeing the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Otherwise, according to him, a new war may break out or a new escalation of tension may occur the day after the signing of the treaty.