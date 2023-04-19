News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 19
USD
387.78
EUR
425.67
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.78
EUR
425.67
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
Ukraine MFA announces recalling of ambassador to Belarus after Lukashenko, Pushilin meeting
Ukraine MFA announces recalling of ambassador to Belarus after Lukashenko, Pushilin meeting
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Ukraine is recalling its ambassador to Belarus Ihor Kyzym "for consultations" due to the meeting between Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and the acting head of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, according to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian MFA "condemned the meeting, calling it another and flagrantly unfriendly act" by Minsk. "In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine made a decision to recall the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Belarus, Ihor Kyzym, for consultations," notes the statement of the ministry stated.

The official meeting between Lukashenko and Pushilin took place on Tuesday in Minsk. The President of Belarus offered the acting head of Donetsk to help restore and normalize life there.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ukraine army UAV shot down near Russia’s Belgorod
An explosive device was attached to it...
 The U.S. says the coming weeks and months are critical for Ukraine
We're trying to provide everything Ukraine needs...
 Patriot missile defense systems have been delivered to Ukraine
American anti-aircraft missile system...
 Ukraine preparing a counteroffensive
Armed Forces of Ukraine counteroffensive could kick off in…
 IMF and World Bank unable to reach agreement on communiqué
The communiqué on the spring session results of IMF and WB…
 Legal entity from Armenia on list of those subject to US export restrictions
The US has imposed export restrictions on 28 legal entities from ten countries…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos