Ukraine MFA announces recalling of ambassador to Belarus after Lukashenko, Pushilin meeting

Ukraine is recalling its ambassador to Belarus Ihor Kyzym "for consultations" due to the meeting between Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and the acting head of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, according to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian MFA "condemned the meeting, calling it another and flagrantly unfriendly act" by Minsk. "In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine made a decision to recall the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Belarus, Ihor Kyzym, for consultations," notes the statement of the ministry stated.
The official meeting between Lukashenko and Pushilin took place on Tuesday in Minsk. The President of Belarus offered the acting head of Donetsk to help restore and normalize life there.