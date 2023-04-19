News
Ukraine army UAV shot down near Russia’s Belgorod
Ukraine army UAV shot down near Russia's Belgorod
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

A drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot down not far from Belgorod, Russia.

The object was destroyed immediately after its detection, Bel.ru reported.

An explosive device was attached to it.

There were no victims.

Earlier, another drone had attacked Belgorod airport. The media had reported that this drone had crashed into the fence and exploded. There were no casualties or injuries as a result of this incident.

Before that, the drone had dropped two explosive devices in Novaya Tavolzhanka village of Shebekinsky District. The explosives fell in the vegetable gardens, but no local resident was injured.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
