Olson: US ready to help Armenia, Azerbaijan find long-term, comprehensive peace (PHOTOS)

Wednesday
April 19
Olson: US ready to help Armenia, Azerbaijan find long-term, comprehensive peace
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

In her meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, National Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Armenia-Turkey normalization envoy Ruben Rubinyan, Erika Olson, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State overseeing policy for Southern Europe and the Caucasus, underscored the strength of the US-Armenian bilateral ties. This is noted in a statement issued by the US Embassy in Yerevan.

“She also stressed the readiness of the United States to help Armenia and Azerbaijan achieve a de-escalation of tensions and find a long-term, comprehensive peace,” the embassy added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
