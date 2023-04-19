Olson: US ready to help Armenia, Azerbaijan find long-term, comprehensive peace (PHOTOS)

In her meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, National Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Armenia-Turkey normalization envoy Ruben Rubinyan, Erika Olson, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State overseeing policy for Southern Europe and the Caucasus, underscored the strength of the US-Armenian bilateral ties. This is noted in a statement issued by the US Embassy in Yerevan.
“She also stressed the readiness of the United States to help Armenia and Azerbaijan achieve a de-escalation of tensions and find a long-term, comprehensive peace,” the embassy added.