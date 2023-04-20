News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 20
USD
387.66
EUR
423.75
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.66
EUR
423.75
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
Artificial intelligence learns foreign language without human help
Artificial intelligence learns foreign language without human help
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The artificial intelligence (AI) developed by Google has managed to learn a foreign language without human help, Novaya nauka (New Science) reports.

In an interview with CBS, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told why the company approaches AI cautiously. The Mountain View giant has indeed shelved several AI-related projects in recent years out of an abundance of caution. In particular, language models were delayed, with Google citing security and image risks.

Partly because of this caution, OpenAI and Microsoft have pulled ahead of Google in the AI “race.”

“We all have to be responsible in each step along the way,” says Pichai.

In an attempt to be bolder in response to competitors, Google took a similar approach with the launch of Bard. But instead of rolling out the chatbot worldwide right away, the company opted for a phased rollout, starting with the US and UK.

Originally, Google relied on the LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) model. But gradually, the company added more powerful language model capabilities, namely the Pathways Language Model (PaLM), which has 540 billion parameters, while LaMDA has only 137 billion.

According to Pichai, sometimes generative AIs behave in completely unexpected ways. According to Google's findings, language models can sometimes learn new skills on their own without the knowledge of the programmers.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Sweden researchers create batteries from wood, coconut, lemon
To create this device, the wood structure is filled with citrus and coconut based molecules…
 Bitcoin price reaches record high
It surpassed the $29,000 mark…
 Russia to cancel international roaming with Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan by 2025?
According to the roadmap, the communication operators should first analyze and start the work on stopping fraud in their networks…
 Armenia high-tech minister, US envoy discuss steps towards development of space technology, 5G network
Robert Khachatryan received a delegation led by Ambassador Kristina Kvien…
 Armenia minister, Denmark envoy discuss cooperation in technology sector between two countries (PHOTOS)
Robert Khachatryan received Ambassador Anne Toft Sorensen...
 Flying motorcycle launched in Abu Dhabi to save lives
The new hoverbike can rise 20 meters from the ground and develop a speed of up to 80 km/h…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos