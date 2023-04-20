News
Thursday
April 20
News
Catholicos of all Armenians: I can’t imagine that Artsakh can be part of Azerbaijan
Catholicos of all Armenians: I can’t imagine that Artsakh can be part of Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) issue is the most important issue of concern for the Armenian people, and the stance of the Armenian people is clear in this regard: the right of the people of Artsakh to live freely and independently should be protected at all costs. The Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, told this to reporters Thursday.

"Sufficient work has been carried out in this sense, and we are full of hope that these efforts need to continue and the issue will have its good settlement as a result of the efforts by the international community, our people," he said.

Commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement that Armenia had recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan under the Madrid Principles, the Catholicos said: "We do not think that such statements are appropriate and can in any way be beneficial for the settlement of the issue. There is no need to hurry; on the contrary, the God-given right of the Artsakh people to self-determination, to live independently should be protected in every way."

To the question, "Do you see a possibility that Artsakh may not be part of Azerbaijan?" Karekin II responded: "I can’t imagine that Artsakh can be part of Azerbaijan. It will mean a new genocide against the Armenian people, it will mean the de-Armenianization of our people of Artsakh. We must make every effort to be able to ensure, within the framework of international norms and laws, the right of our people of Artsakh to live independently."

As for how the Armenian church will react if the Armenian authorities decide to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan by which Artsakh will be part of Azerbaijan, Karekin II responded that the Armenian people will not be reconciled in any way the idea of seeing Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan.

"We are not familiar with the articles, clauses of the peace treaty and cannot express an opinion in that regard. But for us, it is beyond doubt that our people will defend, at the cost of every sacrifice, the right of the people of Artsakh to live freely and independently," the Catholicos of All Armenians added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
