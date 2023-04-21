Armenia, Lithuania sign Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in technology, innovation (PHOTOS)

Armenian Minister of High-Tech Industry Robert Khachatryan was on a working visit to Lithuania, from Tuesday to Thursday, as part of the delegation led by President Vahagn Khachaturyan, informed the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia.

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Khachatryan took part in the Armenian-Lithuanian Business Forum in Vilnius on Wednesday.

At the official opening ceremony of the forum, the Minister delivered a speech in which he specifically noted:

“The Ministry of High-Tech Industry attaches of utmost importance the collaboration with Lithuania and strengthening cooperation between our countries in the field of high-tech manufacturing and digitalization taking into account that Lithuania is one of the leading countries in the world in the fields of high technologies, digitalization, electronic management, and innovation.

“We consider information technologies as promising and forward-looking areas of cooperation with Lithuania.

“I would also like to note that our Government is continuously undertaking the necessary steps to ensure a positive business environment in Armenia so that businessmen, entrepreneurs, and investors can have favorable conditions to work and create.

“The fact of organizing this forum as well as signing of MOU between the Ministry of High-tech Industry of Armenia and the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation of Lithuania is another proof of the strong willingness boosting cooperation between Armenia and Lithuania.”

Further, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia and the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania on cooperation in technology and innovation.

The memorandum was signed by Armenian Minister of High-Tech Industry Robert Khachatryan and Lithuanian Minister of Economy and Innovation Ausrine Armonaite.

By the signed document, the parties undertook to render comprehensive assistance towards cooperation of innovation and technology organizations of both states in accordance with the priority areas of technology and innovation of their states.

Information and communication technologies, digital data policy, life sciences, bioeconomy, and new materials were identified as priority areas.

The document will facilitate the execution of joint research, development and innovation projects, organization and participation in joint scientific and innovation meetings, conferences, symposia, courses, workshops, exhibitions, etc., as well as the exchange of industry information.

As part of his official visit to Lithuania, Minister Robert Khachatryan visited Vilnius Tech Park, Teltonika Technology Company, Vilnius University Scholarly Communication and Information Center (SCIC), Lithuanian Center for Physical Sciences and Technology, and BOD Group company.