Greek City Times: India and Greece conduct exercises

The Indian Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets arrived at the Greek Andravida Air Base to participate in the Multinational Exercise Iniochos 2023, Greek City Times writes.
The newspaper called it a historic event.
Iniochos 23 is an annual exercise during which aircraft perform a full range of tasks in difficult conditions.
The newspaper connects the participation of the Indian Air Force with the fact that in 2020, in response to the inflamed Turkish-Pakistani axis, India and Greece signed an agreement on military cooperation.
“In 2020, Turkey opened several fronts around itself. This included Libya, Syria, and Nagorno-Karabakh [Republic of Artsakh]. Pakistan supported Turkish efforts and this worried Greece, whose proxy conflict with the Turks has been going on for decades,” the newspaper writes.