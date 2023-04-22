News
Greek City Times: India and Greece conduct exercises
Region:World News, Karabakh, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Indian Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets arrived at the Greek Andravida Air Base to participate in the Multinational Exercise Iniochos 2023, Greek City Times writes.

The newspaper called it a historic event.

Iniochos 23 is an annual exercise during which aircraft perform a full range of tasks in difficult conditions.

The newspaper connects the participation of the Indian Air Force with the fact that in 2020, in response to the inflamed Turkish-Pakistani axis, India and Greece signed an agreement on military cooperation.

“In 2020, Turkey opened several fronts around itself. This included Libya, Syria, and Nagorno-Karabakh [Republic of Artsakh]. Pakistan supported Turkish efforts and this worried Greece, whose proxy conflict with the Turks has been going on for decades,” the newspaper writes.
