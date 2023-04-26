Vladimir Zelensky, after a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, said that peace in Ukraine will not be achieved through territorial compromises.
"There can be no peace at the expense of territorial compromises," Zelensky wrote in his Telegram channel. He also noted that Ukraine's territorial integrity must be restored within the 1991 borders, RIA Novosti reports.
Earlier, China Central Television reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with Zelensky. Zelensky said that the conversation was long and informative, and he also announced the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China.
Zelensky stated in December 2022 that the withdrawal of Russian troops to the 1991 borders was the only way to end hostilities in Ukraine. RIA Novosti's source in Moscow, commenting on Zelensky's words, noted that if he wants to return to 1991, he should not talk about borders but about neutral and non-aligned status, brotherly relations with Russia - everything that was destroyed by Kiev and led to crisis.