Czech Republic, Slovakia presidents visit Ukraine
Czech Republic, Slovakia presidents visit Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Presidents of the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Petr Pavel and Zuzana Caputova, visited Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday, the blesk.cz portal reported.

The heads of the two states will hold talks with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and will meet with the heads of his government.

This joint visit was planned immediately after Pavel was elected president in January.

Due to security reasons, the date of this trip was not announced in advance.

The Czech Republic and Slovakia provide comprehensive assistance to Ukraine. During the visit, their presidents plan to show support to Kyiv again.

The news portal denikn.cz, for its part, recalled that the incumbent Czech president is visiting Ukraine for the first time since October 2013, when his predecessor, Milos Zeman, had visited that country. Pavel and Caputova, as reported by the portal, came to Kyiv by train. Also, they will visit some regions near the Ukrainian capital. The heads of these states plan to meet with representatives of the Crimean Tatars, too, the portal noted.
