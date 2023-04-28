Czech Republic, Slovakia presidents visit Ukraine

WhatsApp to add a new feature that will help transfer chats easily

Til Schweiger on his visit to Armenia, collaboration with Arman Nshanian

Eurostat: Eurozone GDP slowed to 1.3 percent in the first quarter

Armenia Investigative Committee, TikTok to collaborate in connection with serious crimes

What do Armenians buy at Wildberries before the May holidays?

Famous professor Wayne Grody will join the 6th IMCA as a plenary speaker

Azerbaijan army again targets Karabakh civilians

France FM announces possibility of Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders’ meeting on June 1 in Chisinau

FM informs Brazil journalists about situation in Karabakh

Azerbaijani media report on temporary suspension of so called eco-activists’ protest at Lachin corridor

CSTO head: Caucasus tension maintained due to long-standing disagreements between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Wildberries head names reason hindering trade turnover between RA and Russia

13 more medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, 10 others return

3rd Penderecki Contemporary Classics' Festival kicks off in Yerevan

Catherine Colonna on Armenia, Azerbaijan: Path to peace assumes that parties share vision of objective

Armenia FM: Yerevan does not oppose negotiating platforms in Moscow, Washington or Brussels

Energy and political matters should be separated in relations with Azerbaijan, France FM says

Pakistani boy born with two working penises and no anus

Armenia FM: Lachin corridor arrangements are set out in November 9, 2020 trilateral statement

Understanding the impact of technology on modern-day video games

France FM visits Yerevan military pantheon

Armenia official: We have not forwarded our proposals to Azerbaijan because negotiations are expected soon

ISS operation will be extended: In 2030-2031, the station will be removed from Earth's orbit

Security Council secretary: Current number of EU monitoring mission members in Armenia is insufficient

Armenia Security Council head: We expect France to assist in sending international mission to Lachin corridor, Karabakh

Armenia, France FMs holding tete-a-tete meeting (PHOTOS)

Papikyan, Lentsov discuss urgent situation at zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

Catherine Colonna: Azerbaijan's non-compliance with international court decision undermines climate of trust

Bloomberg: US demands from Iran to release oil tanker seized in Gulf of Oman

France FM: Seeing advancement on these new positions gives us better understanding of situation

Mher Grigoryan: Netherlands is one of Armenia’s leading trade partners among EU countries

Putin is banned from entering Moldova

Orion Summit 2023 will include meetings and discussions at a number of prominent institutions in New York

Armenia Investigative Committee head to Netherlands ambassador: Joint efforts will ensure development of cooperation

Catherine Colonna: Defense mission to be established in France embassy in Armenia

Mohsen Naziri Asl: Iran prefers dialogue on Ukraine situation

Armenia one of most preferred destinations for Russians during upcoming May holidays

Petition to international community on behalf of Karabakh Armenians is posted on change.org

Czech Republic, Slovakia presidents visit Ukraine

Russia, China defense ministers hold unscheduled talk within Shanghai Cooperation Organization framework

Newly purchased Redmi Note 12 Pro catches fire in a man's pocket (photo)

France FM: We want negotiations to begin, with international community support, between Karabakh and Azerbaijan

shamshyan.com: Shootings in Gyumri, 15 cartridges fired from assault rifle found at the scene

Armenia army General Staff chief to France FM: Azerbaijanis wanted to occupy Jermuk city

World oil prices on the rise

Armenia army General Staff chief: Work being done to gain advantage over Azerbaijan in some directions

Army General Staff Chief: I appreciate EU monitoring mission’s work in Armenia

Windows 10 will no longer receive feature updates։ OS support will end in 2025

France FM visits Armenia's Jermuk city

Newspaper: When was Lachin corridor handed over to Russia?

Netherlands ambassador: Azerbaijan has occupied Armenia territory (VIDEO)

Coppa Italia: Fiorentina reach final, to face Inter

Artistic Gymnastics World Cup: 4 Armenia athletes make it to finals

Armenia ruling party initiative group holds meeting, PM presents government 2022 program performance

France FM: It was very rich meeting with Armenia PM for peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Armenian and French Foreign Ministers Visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Russia MOD: No ceasefire violations recorded in Karabakh during last 24 hours

A huge crater, punctured tanks, ash rain: What damage did the SpaceX Starship launch cause (photos)

Putin and Erdogan discuss regional issues

Nikol Pashinyan received French Foreign Minister: They discussed situation around Lachin corridor

Whatsapp's new feature will make user experience in communities easier

Azerbaijan FM thanks US for ‘returning Armenia to the negotiation table’

‘South Azerbaijan’ organization is founded with objective of harming Iran statehood

A new and useful feature has been added to ChatGPT

Artsakh President receives new commander of Russian peacekeeping troops Karabakh

Milan Academy Junior Camp to take place in Armenia, leading companies to come together to assist provinces’ youth

Opposition lawmaker: There may be complete shortage of liquefied gas in Armenia soon

Opposition MP: Armenia trucks stuck in Georgia for days

France FM: Paris welcomes Baku's peaceful initiatives on Nagorno-Karabakh issue

Armenia PM, Air Arabia CEO discuss prospects for development of cooperation

Setting up of checkpoint on Armenia border is Azerbaijan's sovereign right, Aliyev says

Armenia will soon return to negotiating table, Azerbaijan FM says

Armenia MFA confirms FMs Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting agreement

Ingenuity took an interesting photo on Mars։ Can you spot the Perseverance rover?

Daniel Kurkdjian to Nikol Pashinyan: Council of Armenians of France ready to support Armenia government

Oral sex is the leading risk factor for throat cancer

Zakharova: Agreement reached for Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting in Moscow

Criminal case opened into Azerbaijani shooting at Karabakh Armenian tractor operator

Turkey to impose 130% customs duty on wheat, barley, corn imports

Russia MFA spox: US, France failed bids for role of honest mediator in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization

Armenia sports ministry: Holding Formula 1 in Azerbaijan aims to cover up policy of Karabakh Armenians’ extermination

Zakharova: Important that Armenia contributes to search for mutually acceptable solutions

iOS 16 has new hidden system to restrict specific features based on the user’s location

12 patients in need of urgent surgery transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

China MFA: Xi-Zelenskyy telephone conversation is important step in Ukraine conflict settlement

Armenia PM congratulates Estonia colleague on reassuming this office

Air force object debris found in Poland

Armenia President's Office to get government funding to buy new technical equipment

Armenian premier: We have exceptional budget tax collection figure in April

Pashinyan: Armenia is again considered country with light national debt burden, it is 46% of GDP

First photos of Realme 11 Pro+ are unveiled: The phone is designed by a former Gucci designer

Turkey preparing new Anka-3 combat UAV for flight

Armenia premier: Azerbaijan efforts to turn Karabakh into new execution place for Armenians must be stopped

Armenia's Pashinyan: No one should conduct monitoring at Lachin corridor apart from Russia

Armenia government allocates interstate loan to Karabakh

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan is continuously aggravating situation in region

Arman Nshanian, Til Schweiger, Asko Akopyan, Mike Hatton on Hollywood Heist featuring Alec Baldwin, Nick Cannon, Mickey Rourke, other stars

Turkey party leader: We will retire Erdogan on May 14 evening

shamshyan.com: One driver dies hours after major road accident in Armenia

Karabakh FM: We want to know whether Russian side has patience limit