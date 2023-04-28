News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 28
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Show news feed
France FM announces possibility of Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders’ meeting on June 1 in Chisinau
France FM announces possibility of Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders’ meeting on June 1 in Chisinau
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Catherine Colonna, the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, announced the possibility of a new meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Chisinau.

At Friday’s joint press conference in Yerevan with Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Colonna, reacting to the remark that calls do not affect Azerbaijan, emphasized that unilateral steps cannot be useful and cannot contribute to the peace process.

According to her, the international community and the International Criminal Court agree with this principled position. French FM announced that there is a negotiation process, in which Armenia boldly got engaged, and the process should be expanded and developed.

"We haven't talked about new—bilateral, trilateral or multilateral—meetings yet. Based on what was achieved in Prague, it is important to find new points of agreement in new meetings. The [Armenian foreign] minister will say better about that. Maybe at the planned meeting in Chisinau for the summit of the European Political Community, we will be able, we hope, to hold a high-level dialogue, as on October 6 in Prague. The process is ongoing," the French FM noted.

According to her, at this phase the international community can talk about principles and rights, but also act and accompany, contribute to the process.

The summit of the European Political Community is slated for June 1 in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CSTO head: Caucasus tension maintained due to long-standing disagreements between Armenia, Azerbaijan
“The world is returning to times of confrontation, with the prospect of further strengthening the conflict potential,” Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov stated…
 Catherine Colonna on Armenia, Azerbaijan: Path to peace assumes that parties share vision of objective
The negotiation process is in progress, and it is necessary, the French FM said in Yerevan…
 Armenia FM: Yerevan does not oppose negotiating platforms in Moscow, Washington or Brussels
According to Mirzoyan, the process is one, and the negotiations are conducted on the peace project…
 Energy and political matters should be separated in relations with Azerbaijan, France FM says
In Yerevan, Colonna gave a short answer to the question as to why the EU is actively developing energy collaboration with the criminal regime of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev…
 Armenia official: We have not forwarded our proposals to Azerbaijan because negotiations are expected soon
Discussions are underway, the secretary of the Security Council told reporters…
 Security Council secretary: Current number of EU monitoring mission members in Armenia is insufficient
Yerevan proposes to expand the capacity of this mission…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos