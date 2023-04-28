France FM announces possibility of Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders’ meeting on June 1 in Chisinau

Catherine Colonna, the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, announced the possibility of a new meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Chisinau.

At Friday’s joint press conference in Yerevan with Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Colonna, reacting to the remark that calls do not affect Azerbaijan, emphasized that unilateral steps cannot be useful and cannot contribute to the peace process.

According to her, the international community and the International Criminal Court agree with this principled position. French FM announced that there is a negotiation process, in which Armenia boldly got engaged, and the process should be expanded and developed.

"We haven't talked about new—bilateral, trilateral or multilateral—meetings yet. Based on what was achieved in Prague, it is important to find new points of agreement in new meetings. The [Armenian foreign] minister will say better about that. Maybe at the planned meeting in Chisinau for the summit of the European Political Community, we will be able, we hope, to hold a high-level dialogue, as on October 6 in Prague. The process is ongoing," the French FM noted.

According to her, at this phase the international community can talk about principles and rights, but also act and accompany, contribute to the process.

The summit of the European Political Community is slated for June 1 in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova.