French senator calls for sanctions against Azerbaijan

As part of their visit to Armenia, the French senators visited the southern border regions of the country such as the Tegh community, where Azerbaijan has been regularly showing military aggression, the news service of the National Assembly of RA reports.
They visited the Tegh community, where Azerbaijan has been regularly showing military aggression. To establish a long-term peace, it is necessary to take all possible measures and force Aliyev to stop his policy, Bruno Retailleau noted and added that Europe should apply sanctions against Azerbaijan by cutting off gas supply.
“Europe should apply sanctions against Azerbaijan by cutting off gas supply. What Azerbaijan is doing against the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh is a continuation of the genocide policy of 108 years ago, and we are here to prevent this,” he said.