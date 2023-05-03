Russia MFA spox refrains from commenting on Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ talks in Washington

The negotiations are not taking place with the participation of Russia, but with the participation of other countries; accordingly, the process should be inquire about from the direct participants. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, said this in Wednesday’s press briefing, responding to the request to comment on the meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington through the mediation of the United States.
"According to the results, when relevant statements are made, each of the parties will express themselves, it will be possible to create an impression and, possibly, this will give us the right to comment; it will happen later," added the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry.