News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
USD
386.98
EUR
426.96
RUB
4.87
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.98
EUR
426.96
RUB
4.87
Show news feed
Russia MFA spox refrains from commenting on Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ talks in Washington
Russia MFA spox refrains from commenting on Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ talks in Washington
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The negotiations are not taking place with the participation of Russia, but with the participation of other countries; accordingly, the process should be inquire about from the direct participants. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, said this in Wednesday’s press briefing, responding to the request to comment on the meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington through the mediation of the United States.

"According to the results, when relevant statements are made, each of the parties will express themselves, it will be possible to create an impression and, possibly, this will give us the right to comment; it will happen later," added the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Khandanyan says which topics are on Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiating table
The Armenian ruling force MP noted that there are legal wordings that still need to be clarified…
 Mher Margaryan at UN: Azerbaijan destruction of Armenian cultural heritage is extensively monitored, reported
The Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN delivered remarks at the UN Security Council Arria-formula meeting on the protection of cultural heritage in armed conflict…
 Tatoyan Foundation: Azerbaijanis are laying mines, committing thefts in Armenia territory
The foundation carried out fact-finding work in Syunik Province…
 Armenia ruling force MP: Everything will be done to reach agreement with Azerbaijan
The negotiations cover the entire spectrum of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations…
 Arman Yeghoyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting planned in Moscow also
The MP of the Armenian ruling force added, however, that this does not prevent the fact that the FMs’ meeting is currently taking place in the US…
 ‘Zangezur corridor’ is part of Middle Corridor, Azerbaijan official says
Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev stated this during his speech at the international conference...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos