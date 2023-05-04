News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 04
USD
387.31
EUR
428.44
RUB
4.95
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 04
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.31
EUR
428.44
RUB
4.95
Show news feed
Armenia, Czech Republic PMs are asked whether sanctions should be imposed on Azerbaijan
Armenia, Czech Republic PMs are asked whether sanctions should be imposed on Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Azerbaijan continues its threats, sets up a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, toughens its rhetoric, and uses aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia. Under these conditions, to what extent is it possible to go to peace with Azerbaijan? Should sanctions be imposed on the government and leadership of Azerbaijan? These questions were raised by an Armenian reporter during Thursday’s joint press conference of the Prime Ministers of Armenia and the Czech Republic in Prague.

In response, Czech PM Petr Fiala said: "The Czech Republic can and will support peace initiatives and efforts that will lead to stabilization in the region.

"It would not be beneficial for the situation if I unilaterally assessed who violates the agreements, and how. The common goal of the Czech Republic and the EU member states is to achieve stability, lasting peace in the region, which also means guaranteeing the rights of Armenia, guaranteeing the rights of Armenians; this is an important circumstance. We have taken concrete steps in this regard, the Czech Republic contributed to the deployment of the [EU] monitoring mission [in Armenia]; there are seven Czech experts in the mission."

The Czech premier reaffirmed that they are ready to participate in other activities that will contribute to lasting peace.

"The Prime Minister of Armenia informed in detail about his steps and how he sees the situation, how the negotiations are going. This is very valuable for me because I have a unique opportunity to convey this information and experience to my European colleagues; and based on this, we can consider and find out what steps will be appropriate and with what steps the EU can provide assistance to the permanent and lasting to peace efforts in the region," said the Czech prime minister.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, noted that what the aforesaid reporter said was the absolute truth.

"Your question and content emphasize the need for peace because on the one hand, one can say how is peace possible under these conditions, but on the other hand, based on this, one can emphasize that peace is necessary," said Pashinyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia parliament speaker in Ankara: We have no territorial claims from our neighbors, we expect same from them
Armenia has reaffirmed the principles of neighborly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in its foreign policy, Alen Simonyan stated at the summit of Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation…
 Czech Rep. PM: We underscore signing of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement that will be acceptable to all parties
We are concerned about the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Aliyev favors holding Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations without mediators
“Without any mediator and without any facilitator or spoiler," the Azerbaijani president said…
 Final round of talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to be held today in Washington
With the participation of the US Secretary of State…
 Patel: US remains committed to promoting peaceful future for South Caucasus
“We believe that direct dialogue is key to reaching a lasting peace,” added the Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State…
 Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations in Washington expected to conclude Thursday
The Armenian MFA will announce the agenda later…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos