Armenia, Czech Republic PMs are asked whether sanctions should be imposed on Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan continues its threats, sets up a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, toughens its rhetoric, and uses aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia. Under these conditions, to what extent is it possible to go to peace with Azerbaijan? Should sanctions be imposed on the government and leadership of Azerbaijan? These questions were raised by an Armenian reporter during Thursday’s joint press conference of the Prime Ministers of Armenia and the Czech Republic in Prague.

In response, Czech PM Petr Fiala said: "The Czech Republic can and will support peace initiatives and efforts that will lead to stabilization in the region.

"It would not be beneficial for the situation if I unilaterally assessed who violates the agreements, and how. The common goal of the Czech Republic and the EU member states is to achieve stability, lasting peace in the region, which also means guaranteeing the rights of Armenia, guaranteeing the rights of Armenians; this is an important circumstance. We have taken concrete steps in this regard, the Czech Republic contributed to the deployment of the [EU] monitoring mission [in Armenia]; there are seven Czech experts in the mission."

The Czech premier reaffirmed that they are ready to participate in other activities that will contribute to lasting peace.

"The Prime Minister of Armenia informed in detail about his steps and how he sees the situation, how the negotiations are going. This is very valuable for me because I have a unique opportunity to convey this information and experience to my European colleagues; and based on this, we can consider and find out what steps will be appropriate and with what steps the EU can provide assistance to the permanent and lasting to peace efforts in the region," said the Czech prime minister.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, noted that what the aforesaid reporter said was the absolute truth.

"Your question and content emphasize the need for peace because on the one hand, one can say how is peace possible under these conditions, but on the other hand, based on this, one can emphasize that peace is necessary," said Pashinyan.