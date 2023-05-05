Turkish airspace closed for Armenian PM's plane

Armenia's statements and policies are unbalanced, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in an interview with Turkish media.
“In some cases, we see a positive statement, and then something completely opposite is done. Unfortunately, we do not see the desired sincerity. The cooperation between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey mostly comes from the interests of Armenia,” Çavuşoğlu said.
“During the earthquake, they came and helped us. The Foreign Minister [Ararat Mirzoyan] came to Ankara and we thanked him. But now they erected a monument to those who killed our diplomats. We made a gesture and opened our airspace but then closed it again. We also closed it for VIP aircrafts, including [Armenian PM] Pashinyan’s plane,” he added.
A memorial fountain dedicated to the members of Operation Nemesis, who coordinated the assassination of the Turkish ringleaders who carried out the Armenian Genocide, was unveiled in the center of Yerevan on April 25.