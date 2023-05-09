News
Armenia deputy FM: Brussels meeting will be followed by Moscow meeting in trilateral format
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


You are already familiar with the official statements from both the US and the participating countries, you saw that all efforts were made from all sides to advance the peace agenda as much as possible. Armenian deputy foreign minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan told this to reporters at Victory Park in Yerevan Tuesday.

"The [Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs’] negotiations in Washington lasted four days and, in that sense, it was unprecedented. Our attempts to advance the line of peace was already a positive fact. On the other hand, no one expected miracles, a solution to all problems. Work will continue. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, has already announced that the next meeting [between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan] will take place in Brussels [on Sunday], and then it will continue in Moscow—in a tripartite format," said Hovhannisyan.

And to the question as to whether there are any issues on which the parties have come to a common denominator, the Armenian deputy FM responded: "There are many issues. Now it is difficult to single out one or two issues. But the fact that the negotiations continue with such intensity is already a good sign."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
