Armenia premier does not change mind, to go to Brussels but peace agreement with Azerbaijan to not be signed Sunday
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Brussels on Sunday. He announced this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government

"I want to announce that I have not changed my decision to go to Brussels for the Sunday negotiations [with the Azerbaijani president]," he said.

"I want to answer the following question that, I guess, in the near future some forces may ‘storm’ in the already known scenario if I go to Brussels. How likely is it that a peace agreement will be signed with Azerbaijan on Sunday? Unfortunately, such a possibility is very small because the draft of the bilateral agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations is still very preliminary, and it is too early to talk about signing it," the Armenian premier added.

Pashinyan, however, said that there was a task to “mature” that document as quickly as possible and prepare it for signing.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
