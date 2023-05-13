Italian PM promises full support for Ukraine

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni promised on Saturday to provide full support to Ukraine in its efforts to push back "brutal and unjust aggression of Russia", Reuters reports.
Speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Meloni stated that Italy will continue to supply arms to Ukraine and support his country as long as it is necessary.
"You can't achieve peace through a surrender," she said, echoing earlier comments made by the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella. "It would be a very grave precedent for all nations of the world".