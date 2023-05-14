Armenian PM holds informal meeting with Charles Michel

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held an informal meeting in Brussels with the European Council President Charles Michel, government of the Republic of Armenia reports.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the military-political and humanitarian situation in the region.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation that has developed as a result of the provocative and aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia in recent days, which are aimed at disrupting efforts for peace negotiations.
“Issues related to the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted by Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, issues related to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed,” the report says.
The interlocutors referred to the tripartite meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of the European Council and the President of Azerbaijan scheduled for May 14, as well as the importance of holding a 5-sided meeting with the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Chisinau on June 1 as part of the European Political Community Summit.