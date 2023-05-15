News
Envoy to Armenia: EU monitoring mission was not in Sotk
Envoy to Armenia: EU monitoring mission was not in Sotk
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The EU monitoring mission in Armenia is already doing quite impressive work, they are not yet operating at full speed, and they continue to expand. Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia, stated this during a press conference Monday dedicated to Europe Day and EU-Armenia relations, adding that these EU observers collaborate with the Armenian authorities, and they are joined by the staff of the Ministry of Defense.

To the remark that until now there has been no mention of any report by these EU observers, Wiktorin said they do not submit the reports to Armenia, nor to Azerbaijan, but report to Brussels.

As for the recent atrocities, if we are talking about Sotk, they were not present there, but they are present along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border quite considerably, they don't want to end up where something is happening, they monitor the border and record what they see, but that doesn't mean they can automatically end up at a point where something is happening, the EU diplomat said.

The ambassador noted that the Armenian side was responsible for the safety of these EU observers.

There may be a situation when the observers refuse to go to a specific point, but they went, gave a specific assessment, and sent it to Brussels, Wiktorin added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
