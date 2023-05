A major road accident took place in Yerevan Monday, and two people were hospitalized, shamshyan.com reports.

At around 8:50pm, three cars collided nearby Dalma Garden Mall.

As a result, two people—one of whom is a pregnant woman—sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The police investigative department has launched proceedings regarding the accident.

The police patrol service and investigative department are trying to find out the identity of the drivers and the injured.