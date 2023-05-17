News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 17
USD
386.35
EUR
420.85
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.35
EUR
420.85
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Fruit importing company imports about 1 ton of cocaine into Armenia via Panama-Italy-Georgia route
Fruit importing company imports about 1 ton of cocaine into Armenia via Panama-Italy-Georgia route
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

About one ton of cocaine was imported into Armenia, the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia reported.

During the investigation of the criminal proceedings initiated and carried out by the NSS on May 13, it was found that a company operating in Armenia and engaged in the import of fruits, along with the product ordered from a company in Ecuador, imported about one ton of cocaine into Armenia through the territory of the transit countries Panama, Italy, and Georgia—and worth around 250 million euros.

This cocaine was found and is now in the possession of the NSS.

Along the lines of the respective criminal proceedings, a forensic examination was ordered, interrogations were conducted, a request for information was sent to the respective agencies, and the investigative body was instructed to take respective measures.

The criminal investigation of this case is in progress.

0002.jpg (52 KB)
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Prosecutor General’s Office studying media reports on record amount of drugs ‘to be sent’ to Armenia
2.7 tons of cocaine allegedly to be transported to Armenia was confiscated in Italy…
 Azerbaijan State Security Service announces detention of 2 ‘agents’ working for Armenia
They allegedly carried out intelligence-disruptive activities on the assignment of the Armenian special services…
 shamshyan.com: There are wounded after shootings, stabbing in Yerevan
Fired cartridges were found in a construction company office...
 shamshyan.com: Pregnant woman among injured after road accident in Yerevan
Three cars collided nearby Dalma Garden Mall…
 shamshyan.com: Gunshot marks found on car after shootings in Yerevan
And five fired shells were found at the scene…
 Jury finds Donald Trump guilty of sexually abusing journalist E. Jean Carroll
In a luxury department store dressing room in the spring of 1996…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos