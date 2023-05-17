Fruit importing company imports about 1 ton of cocaine into Armenia via Panama-Italy-Georgia route

About one ton of cocaine was imported into Armenia, the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia reported.

During the investigation of the criminal proceedings initiated and carried out by the NSS on May 13, it was found that a company operating in Armenia and engaged in the import of fruits, along with the product ordered from a company in Ecuador, imported about one ton of cocaine into Armenia through the territory of the transit countries Panama, Italy, and Georgia—and worth around 250 million euros.

This cocaine was found and is now in the possession of the NSS.

Along the lines of the respective criminal proceedings, a forensic examination was ordered, interrogations were conducted, a request for information was sent to the respective agencies, and the investigative body was instructed to take respective measures.

The criminal investigation of this case is in progress.