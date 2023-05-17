Paolo Gentiloni: Sanctioned goods reach Russia via Central Asia, Armenia

The EU says it is recording a suspicious increase in trade flows from the EU to some Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as to Armenia, and from those countries—to Russia. This was announced by the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, presenting the proposals of the European Commission on the reform of the EU Customs Union.

