Paolo Gentiloni: Sanctioned goods reach Russia via Central Asia, Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The EU says it is recording a suspicious increase in trade flows from the EU to some Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as to Armenia, and from those countries—to Russia. This was announced by the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, presenting the proposals of the European Commission on the reform of the EU Customs Union.

The differences in the customs systems of individual EU countries enable those who want to circumvent the EU sanctions to do so thanks to the gaps in the individual systems, there are certain ways to circumvent the sanctions through trade, the respective data were presented to the ministers at the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Tuesday, there is an obvious increase in exports to a number of Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as to Armenia, and there is an approximately comparable increase in exports from these countries to Russia, Gentiloni said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
