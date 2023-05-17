Pashinyan: Armenia recognizes territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with area of 86,600 square kilometers

Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, with an area of 86,600 square kilometers, and Azerbaijan, in turn, announced that it recognizes the territorial integrity of Armenia, with an area of 29,800 square kilometers. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this during his address Wednesday at the Fourth Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland.

For many years, the existence of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was an excuse for the lack of democracy in Armenia. But the velvet revolution in Armenia in 2018 provided conditions for democratic developments, but in September 2020, Azerbaijan attacked Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia had to get involved in the war, Pashinyan noted.

On November 9, 2020, he signed a tripartite statement, which caused attacks on state institutions in Armenia, but they were able to preserve the democratic order, PM noted.

He added that before the 2021 snap parliamentary election, on May 12, Azerbaijan invaded the territory of Armenia. Pashinyan noted that in the aforesaid election, they promoted the peace agenda and succeeded, but that peace agenda was also attacked, and Azerbaijan once again invaded the territory of Armenia in November 2021 and September 2022.

As per Pashinyan, an agreement was reached between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Prague on October 6, 2022, according to which the two parties shall normalize their relations based on the Alma Ata Declaration of 1991, by which the administrative borders of Soviet Armenia and Soviet Azerbaijan shall become state borders.

He added that three days ago in Brussels they went further, and it was noted that Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, with an area of 86,600 square kilometers, and Azerbaijan, in turn, recognizes the territorial integrity of Armenia, with an area of 29,800 square kilometers.

The Armenian premier recalled that as a result of the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have been cut off from the world for the past five months, a humanitarian crisis has matured there, and therefore sending an international mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor is a dire necessity.

Pashinyan emphasized that it is necessary to start negotiations between Karabakh and Azerbaijan under international mechanisms—and with the aim of ensuring the safety and human rights of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.