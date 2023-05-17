News
Zakharova on Sotk village events: We call on Armenian, Azerbaijani sides to refrain from provocative actions
Zakharova on Sotk village events: We call on Armenian, Azerbaijani sides to refrain from provocative actions
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Unfortunately, recently, between May 11 and 12, there were violations of the ceasefire regime on both sides on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the area of Sotk settlement of Gegharkunik Province. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, stated this during Wednesday’s press briefing.

"Currently, the situation has stabilized. We call on the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides to refrain from provocative actions and escalation of the situation. And we [i.e., Russia] believe that the solution of all controversial issues should take place through political and diplomatic means. We intend to contribute to it in every possible way, including during the tripartite meeting scheduled for May 19 in Moscow," the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
